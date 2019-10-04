Cayman: Statement by Hon. Joey Hew on Traffic Delays – Thursday, October 3

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – In regard to the traffic delays experienced by motorists in some areas of the Eastern Districts today, Thursday, October 3, 2019, Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, Hon. Joey Hew, had the following to say:

“The Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure is aware of the extreme traffic delays experienced by motorists coming out of the Eastern Districts this morning, particularly from the Prospect community.

We apologise to members of the motoring public for the inconvenience.

We ask for continued patience as the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, National Roads Authority and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service work together to roll out interim solutions as we seek to find the right balance to our traffic flow.

We will keep the public updated on these plans as well as other long term solutions to ease the traffic congestion across the Eastern Districts.”