Cayman: Statement by HE the Governor on the passing of Sir Edward Zacca

Sir Edward Zacca

I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Edward Zacca.

Sir Edward’s distinguished career spanned some five and a half decades in legal and judicial services in the region and he is widely credited with playing a significant role in the development of law in the Caribbean.

He served as Chief Justice of the Jamaican Supreme Court and was President of the Courts of Appeal in Bermuda, in the Turks and Caicos Islands and in the Cayman Islands. He also sat in the Court of Appeal in the Bahamas. Sir Edward was the first Jamaican to be appointed to the Privy Council. I would particularly like to acknowledge his long years of dedicated service to the Cayman Islands.

I extend my sincere condolences to Lady Zacca and all the family at this sad time.