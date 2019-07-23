Cayman: Sports & Fitness Expo this weekend will showcase variety of options

The Sportista Sports & Fitness Expo taking place this weekend on Saturday, 27 July from 9am to 6pm at the Arts and Recreation Centre (ARC) in Camana Bay has attracted a variety of exhibitors from the community and will give attendees an opportunity to find out about the many different ways to get active and stay healthy in Cayman.

From gyms, personal trainers, physiotherapy centres and meal preparation companies to dance studios, table tennis, squash, swimming, boxing and running clubs, this free event will showcase just how easy it is to get connected with like-minded individuals and provide information on the sports and fitness products and services available.

“Pulling this exciting event together has reminded us how dynamic and diverse the health, sports and fitness community is in Cayman,” said Sportista Manager Josephine Montoya. “There is truly something for everyone who may be looking for ways to improve their health, get more active or just meet people who have the same interests. I hope the public will take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about what’s out there and maybe try a new sport this summer.”

Various activities – including a fashion show – and demonstrations from the exhibitors will take place throughout the day. There will also be raffles and special discounts offered by several exhibitors.

At the time of writing, organisations and businesses participating in the Sportista Sports & Fitness Expo are:

A Step Ahead Physiotherapy

Anytime Fitness

Cayman Physiotherapy

CIIPA Charity 5k and 10k

Cayman Islands National Dance Company (Dance Unlimited)

Futbolista World

GNC Cayman

Cotterell Fitness

Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon

The Performance Lab

Majestik Mealz

345 Athletics

CI Boxing Association

CI Rugby Football Union

CI Table Tennis Association

CI Volleyball Federation

Guardians Alive

Movers for Life

RVC Physiotherapy/RVC Rehab

CI Fencing Federation

Sneakers & Tiaras 5K

CI Basketball Association

Sportista

South Sound Squash Club

Stingray Swim Club

For more information about the Sportista Sports & Fitness Expo, call 623.8823 or email info@kellyholding.com.

About Sportista

Sportista offers quality activewear, footwear and accessories to those who are serious about their sport and want to immerse in a fitness lifestyle. Through imagery, technology and lights, Sportista creates an experience that makes shopping both unique and fun. Whether you love to run, play football, or simply get fit, Sportista has what you need.

345.926.1122 | hello@sportista.co | sportista.co | Camana Bay