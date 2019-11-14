November 13, 2019

Cayman: Special training presentations for the holidays

From Inspired Lifestyles with Donna

The Festive-Season Dash is Almost Here!
 on Special Now
Pre-Christmas  Lunch/Learn Presentations for The Holidays!
4 Special Seasonal Selections

Inspirational       Practical       Team Building
Positive-Vibe Creating       Healthy  

“NOW DASHER….”

Employees learn skills for managing the additional challenges and stressors of the holidays with balance, strength and flexibility. 
 

Bring Fun into The Hustle and Bustle
Holiday Well Being Tips
A “Party-Recovery” Plan
Managing Work and the Holidays

and more…

75 minute Lunch/Learn

Includes handouts and powerpoint presentation.
Book by November 20th at a 25% Christmas Savings

Makin’ A List

Develop skills for prioritizing, organizing and getting things done earlier this holiday season.  Welcome Christmas and New Years with a sense of ease, order, purpose and control all adding up to a healthier and more relaxed you.  

Take Action for Energy Up, Exhaustion Down
Preplan Shopping for Budget Control
Develop a Plan for Efficiency and Time Saving
 Includes handouts and powerpoint presentation.
Book by November 20th at a 25% Christmas Savings

The Psychology of Change

 ‘Letting Go and Moving Forward’.  Sometimes easier said than done.  As 2019 draws to a close, empower your employees to welcome change, release negativity, move forward from the past and embrace positive self-development for 2020.

Discover and Decide:
What To Leave Behind, What To Take With You
The Health and Wellness Benefits of Change
The Highway to Happiness 

75 minute Lunch/Learn
Includes handouts and powerpoint presentation.
Book by November 20th at a 25% Christmas Savings

MY WISH LIST 
– AND HOW TO GET WHAT’S ON IT!

Vision-Board Creativity Workshop

Imagine your life is an empty canvas and you get to decide what to paint on that canvas.Understand the science behind how the brain works to bring your inner goals and longings into reality.  Prepare your employees for personal, professional and relational success in 2020.

Fun       Experiential       Powerful        Effective

75 minute Lunch/Learn
Includes handouts and powerpoint presentation.
Book by November 20th at a 25% Christmas Saving

Please click the flipsnack widget for more corporate training selections.  Training and retreats are customized for your special requirements.
https://cdn.flipsnack.com/widget/v2/widget.html?hash=fxn8omicb
