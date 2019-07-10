Cayman: Special lecture – Homegrown – Portraits of Cayman’s native plants by David Hartwell and Bill Ferehawk

From National Gallery of the Cayman Islands

Thursday, 11 July, 6.00PM – FREE

Artists and collaborators David Hartwell and Bill Ferehawk will discuss their project: Homegrown – Portraits of Cayman’s Native Plants, an exhibition that seeks to explore a dimension of Cayman’s identity through large photographic portraits of native flora. Plants are powerful visual markers of a place and a culture and the artists are interested in elaborating on this connection, drawing upon a long tradition of botanical paintings and photographic images of plants. The project is being supported by the National Gallery and the National Trust for the Cayman Islands.

Bill Ferehawk

Bill Ferehawk is a Los Angeles based artist and filmmaker. His films and art installations have shown all over the world including the Whitney Museum, Walker Art Center, National Building Museum, National Art Museum Norway, Museum of Finnish Architecture, Museum of Modern Art, Wende Museum, WUHO Gallery, Neutra VDL House, and Rotterdam Architecture Biennale. His work has received grants from the Graham Foundation, National Endowments for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities State Councils, Intuit, Autodesk, and Epson. He received degrees from University of California, Berkeley, Yale School of Architecture, and is co-founder of Radiant Features in Los Angeles.

David Hartwell

David Hartwell is a Los Angeles based photographer, animator and motion graphics artist. He was formally trained as a photographer. He regularly develops and creates the visualization of technical and historical content for IBM, Disney, Microsoft, History Channel, Discovery, TAG Heuer and PBS. He obtained his degree from Art Center College of Design (Europe).

David and his wife Sarah manage the Richard Neutra VDL Studio and Residences historical building in Los Angeles. Their restoration work on the building and gardens was recognized by the U.S. Department of the Interior, naming the house a National Landmark in 2017.



