Cayman: Southeast Asia Fintech start-up donates computers to free local youth coding program

Omise Holdings is pleased to announce its headline sponsorship of Youth.Code(Cayman) 2019, a new free computer programming course for budding coders and technologists hosted by Code(Cayman).

The sponsorship includes the donation of 20 Dell Inspiron laptops as part of the company’s commitment to helping Cayman position itself not only as a leading jurisdiction for financial technology service providers but as an established technology centre.

Grand Cayman (24 July 2019): Omise Holdings (“Omise”) is proud to be the headline sponsor of Youth.Code(Cayman) 2019, a new computer programming course for budding coders and technologists.

Hosted by Code(Cayman), Youth.Code(Cayman) 2019 takes place on 12–16 August 2019, from 9:00 am–2:00 pm at Cayman Enterprise City, Strathvale House. The program is open to all students between the ages of 12–17 who are interested in coding and technology.

The parent company of a leading payment gateway provider in Southeast Asia, Omise has donated 20 Dell Inspiron laptops to the program as part of its commitment to helping Cayman position itself not only as the leading jurisdiction for financial technology service providers but as an established technology centre.

“We believe that payment is for everyone and that everyone should be able to access financial services. Youth.Code(Cayman) supports Omise’s mission to nurture the next generation of technology experts globally through training and education programs in the jurisdictions in which we operate,” says CEO, Jun Hasegawa. “We believe not only in investing in youth for the job market of tomorrow but empowering them with the tools they need to build solutions locally.”

Omise strongly believes that Cayman has the ingredients necessary to support fintech unicorns (billion-dollar companies) and is looking to expand its operations to the Cayman Islands in the near future. “As the sixth-largest financial centre in the world and home to over $2 trillion in institutional capital, Cayman offers many of the advantages of a modern city as well as the lifestyle, first class talent and capital access that technology entrepreneurs and engineers look for,” explains Hasegawa. “And while Cayman already inhabits exceptionally talented lawyers, accountants and other professionals, we’re excited to help support a new generation of developers on the island to grow the financial technology sector.”

Code(Cayman) is a registered non-profit organization founded in 2019 by the Ministry of Community Affairs, Cayman Enterprise City, Walkers and Cartan Group as an initiative dedicated to introducing more people in the Cayman Islands to coding and enabling access to a burgeoning global industry. Youth.Code(Cayman) is the first program of its kind for local students and is also supported by Harneys.

“We are passionate about making technology accessible to everyone,” says Brandon Caruana, Director of Code(Cayman) and Managing Member of Cartan Group. “We’re pleased to be able to support these bright students as they explore how emerging technologies can help them find employment in the future and reach their full potential—and we’re grateful for Omise’s generous support to help bring the program to life.”

Omise provides strategic advisory services to its subsidiaries (Omise Payment Gateway, OmiseGO and GO.Exchange) and raises funds on their behalf. Currently, Omise (Payment Gateway) serves small, medium, and global enterprises such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Toyota, and DTAC. The firm is one of the fastest growing companies in Southeast Asia and has been recognized by Forbes Japan as one of the top 10 best start-ups for two consecutive years.

By combining leading technology proficiency with the experience and expertise of Cayman’s government and financial institutions, Omise believes that Cayman has the opportunity to create an integrated and versatile infrastructure that will fuel economic growth, provide jobs and establish Cayman as first-class innovative island.

To learn more about Omise, visit https://omise-holdings.co/. For more information on Code(Cayman) and its upcoming training programs visit www.codecayman.com.

About Omise Holdings

Omise Holdings is a leading fintech company in Southeast Asia and the parent company of Omise (Payment Gateway), OmiseGO and GO.Exchange. Leveraging innovations such as blockchain technology, the company is transforming the way the world conducts payments by developing an open financial infrastructure that merges traditional and non-traditional financial services and platforms. Follow Omise Holdings on Twitter (@OmiseHoldings).

