Cayman: Single vehicle collision on Owen Roberts Drive, man arrested for DUI and other offenses,

From RCIPS

Shortly after 10:00PM on Friday, 5 July, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Owen Roberts Drive in the vicinity of the Owen Roberts International Airport. A grey Porsche SUV exited the roadway and collided with a building on the airport site, causing damage to the building.

The driver was spoken to by officers and appeared intoxicated. As a result a roadside breath test was performed with a reading of 0.130%. It was also discovered that the driver was using the vehicle without permission of the owner. The driver, a man age 31 of North Side, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, careless driving, unlawful use of vehicle, driving without being qualified and driving without insurance.

Upon his arrest he was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He is now on police bail.