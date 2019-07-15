Cayman: Serious assault in George Town, 1 arrested,

From RCIPS

Shortly after 5:00AM Sunday 14 July, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to the Cayman Islands Hospital following a report of a serious assault. It was reported that a woman had been at a restaurant on School Road when she became involved in an altercation with another woman and was struck with an object, receiving a wound to the head. She was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by private vehicle for treatment and was later discharged.

Later that day, police arrested a woman, age 36 of George Town, on suspicion of Assault GBH in relation to the incident. She remains in custody as investigations continue.