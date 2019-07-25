Cayman: Serious assault at Liquor License premises on Mary Street

From RCIPS Thu July 25 2019

Just after 5:30AM this morning, Thursday, 25 July, police were informed of an incident that took place in the parking lot of a liquor licensed premise located on Mary Street, near the intersection with McField Lane. Several people were engaged in a brawl in the parking lot that later resulted in two men sustaining stab wounds.

The men are currently hospitalized, but are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening-injuries and are stable at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been present and witnessed what took place during the altercation to come forward and speak with the police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously directly to police on this website or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.