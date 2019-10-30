October 29, 2019

Cayman: Rundown is Back! Get your tickets TODAY!

CNCF presentsRundown 2019Written, directed and designed by Henry Muttoo
TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
The 27th edition of Rundown is just a few weeks away! Opening night at the Harquail Theatre, is Thursday, 14 November.
Click here to purchase your tickets online.
You can also buy tickets at the following locations:

  • CNCF Office, Harquail Theatre (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
  • Funky Tangs
  • Health Care Pharmacy (Grand Harbour)
  • Fosters Food Fair (Airport & Camana Bay)

Adults $30, Children (12 & under) and Seniors (65 & over) $20
Venue: Harquail Theatre

TEN SHOWS ONLY!

  • Thursday, 14 November @ 8pm
  • Friday, 15 November @ 8pm
  • Saturday, 16 November @ 8pm
  • Sunday, 17 November @ 6pm
  • Friday, 22 November @ 8pm
  • Saturday, 23 November @ 8pm
  • Sunday, 24 November @ 6pm
  • Friday, 29 November @ 8pm
  • Saturday, 30 November @ 8pm
  • Sunday, 1 December @ 6pm
OPENING WEEKEND SPECIAL FOR GROUPS ONLY!
Are you a group of 10 or more adults? A corporate team? A social club?
Rundown is an entertaining way to learn more about Cayman culture, a
great team building activity. For opening weekend only, we’re offering a 10 percent discount for groups of 10 or more ADULTS. After that,
groups must comprise of 20 or more adults to qualify for a discount.
Whether you’re new to the island or you’ve been here for years, you’re
sure to be able to relate to Rundown. Think of it as a fun cultural outing
for your group! Call us on949.5477 or email us here.
Go to website: https://www.artscayman.org/
