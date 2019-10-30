Cayman: Rundown is Back! Get your tickets TODAY!

CNCF presentsRundown 2019Written, directed and designed by Henry Muttoo
The 27th edition of Rundown is just a few weeks away! Opening night at the Harquail Theatre, is Thursday, 14 November.
You can also buy tickets at the following locations:
- CNCF Office, Harquail Theatre (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)
- Funky Tangs
- Health Care Pharmacy (Grand Harbour)
- Fosters Food Fair (Airport & Camana Bay)
Adults $30, Children (12 & under) and Seniors (65 & over) $20
Venue: Harquail Theatre
TEN SHOWS ONLY!
- Thursday, 14 November @ 8pm
- Friday, 15 November @ 8pm
- Saturday, 16 November @ 8pm
- Sunday, 17 November @ 6pm
- Friday, 22 November @ 8pm
- Saturday, 23 November @ 8pm
- Sunday, 24 November @ 6pm
- Friday, 29 November @ 8pm
- Saturday, 30 November @ 8pm
- Sunday, 1 December @ 6pm
|OPENING WEEKEND SPECIAL FOR GROUPS ONLY!
Are you a group of 10 or more adults? A corporate team? A social club?
Rundown is an entertaining way to learn more about Cayman culture, a
great team building activity. For opening weekend only, we’re offering a 10 percent discount for groups of 10 or more ADULTS. After that,
groups must comprise of 20 or more adults to qualify for a discount.
Whether you’re new to the island or you’ve been here for years, you’re
sure to be able to relate to Rundown. Think of it as a fun cultural outing
for your group! Call us on949.5477 or email us here.
