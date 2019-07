It is with much sadness to announce the death of International Scuba Diving Hall of Fammer, Ron Kipp.

Mr. Kipp had been ill for a long time and he passed away last Monday 22nd July. He was 79.

He arrived in the Cayman Islands in 1980 and took over Bob Soto’s Diving.

He was a big promoter of the Cayman Islands diving business and not just his own.