Cayman: Robbery on Walkers Road

From RCIPS

At about 11:30PM yesterday, 2 October, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the RUBIS service station on Walkers Road, George Town. Two masked males entered the establishment, brandishing machetes, and demanded cash from a staff member there. The men made off with a quantity of cash and other items, fleeing on foot in the direction of Zeedah Crescent and into the Windsor Park area. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as being of slim build, light complexion and about 6 ft. in height.

The matter is currently under police investigation and anyone with any information, or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area last night, especially between 11:00PM and 12:00AM, is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via ourwebsite. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

