Cayman: Robbery on Rock Hole Road

From RCIPS

Shortly after 8:00AM yesterday, 13 October, officers received a report of a robbery that occurred shortly after 12:00AM the same morning. A man had been walking along Rock Hole Road, George Town, when he was approached by two males, one of whom demanded cash before striking him on the head with an object. The victim fell to the ground and was robbed of his wallet and mobile phone. The culprits then fled the scene on foot.

The victim attended hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

One of the suspects is described as being about 6’ in height, of skinny build, and was wearing a baseball hat.

The matter is currently under investigation and police are appealing for anyone who may have any information about the incident or seen anything suspicious in the area to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.