Cayman: Road Safety Conference returns for second year

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – The National Roads Authority (NRA) will host the second annual Road Safety Week, building on the success of last year’s inaugural conference.

Set to take place over four days at the end of October, road safety will be at the forefront of the conference agenda, which will boast a wide array of both local and international speakers.

“I’m pleased we have the opportunity to host the Road Safety conference for the second time,” comments Edward Howard, NRA’s Acting Managing Director.

He adds: “the NRA is committed to improving road usage, particularly safety, for everyone who shares in the Cayman Islands road network. This priority is something with which we rely on a number of other stakeholders to assist us. The conference is the perfect opportunity to get all parties together to establish best practices and collaborate for the mutual benefit of all.”

The 2019 conference will see Michael Dreznes of the International Road Federation (IRF) return as keynote speaker. The IRF is a global not-for-profit organisation that assists member countries in moving towards better, safer and smarter road systems. The agenda is to include a roundtable discussion on the Cayman Islands newly formed Road Safety Strategy and short presentations by local agencies covering current issues with emergency services, enforcement and education as they relate to road safety in the Cayman Islands.

Other speakers and local stakeholders include: Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL), Cayman Islands Fire Service and a Traffic Management Panel roundtable discussion.

The Minister for Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Hon. Joey Hew thanks the NRA for hosting the event for a second time.

“The NRA does vital work maintaining and refining roads in the Cayman Islands. This year, we’ve seen a number of improvement projects make a real difference to road users, whether they are drivers, cyclists or pedestrians. We understand there are still a number of concerns that require innovation and resourcefulness to tackle effectively; conferences like this allow vital stakeholders a seat at the table, so we can collaborate for the benefit of the whole community,” Mr. Hew explains.

The conference will take place from the 29 October – 1 November at the Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman. The event is open to all government departments, road safety stakeholders and the public. Registration is free with limited space. Persons interested in taking part can email shena.ebanks@nra.ky or call 946-7780.