Cayman: Road Paving – Oak Mill Street, GT

From NRA

The National Roads Authority (NRA) will be paving Oak Mill Street,

George Town on the 28th,29th, 30th October 2019.

Residents are advised to keep all vehicles off the road shoulder in order to

facilitate paving on these days.

Motorists are asked to keep watch for traffic diversion signs and marking and to drive with caution.

Please call 525-9095 or Email [email protected] if you have any questions or comments

regarding this project.



NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.

