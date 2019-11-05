Cayman: Road Closures for Pirates Week, 7-12 November

From RCIPS

The RCIPS is informing the public of the following road closures taking place this week in order to facilitate Pirates Week festivities:

Wednesday, 6 November – 7:00pm to 6:00am on Thursday, 7 November:

Set-up

– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Shedden Road and Fort Street (Port Authority staff will have access).

Thursday, 7 November – 7:00pm to 6:00am on Friday, 8 November:

Set-up

– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Port Authority and Shedden Road.

Friday, 8 November – 10:00am to 5:00am on Sunday, 10 November:

Set-up and Pirates Week Street Dance

– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Port Authority and Shedden Road (and will remain closed until 5:00am on Sunday, 10 November)

Friday, 8 November – 3:00pm to 5:00am on Sunday, 10 November:

Pirates Week 5K

– Warwick Drive will be closed at the intersection with Harbour Drive and Boilers Road will be closed at the intersection with Walkers Road.

– Goring Avenue will be closed.

Friday, 8 November – 6:00pm to 5:00am on Sunday, 10 November:

Pirates Week Street Dance

-Harbour Drive will be closed at Fort Street (and remains closed up to Shedden Road).

Saturday, 9 November – 8:00am to 5:00am on Sunday, 10 November:

Harbour Drive Festival Events

– Harbour Drive remains closed between Fort Street and Shedden Road &

-South Church Street will be closed between Boilers Road and Shedden Road.

-Shedden Road will be closed at the intersection of Elgin Avenue.

– Boilers Road will be closed between Walkers Road and South Church Street.

-Goring Avenue remains closed.

Saturday, 9 November – 2:00pm to 6:00pm:

Float Parade

– North Church Street will be closed at Mary Street.

-Edward Street will be closed.

-Fort Street will be closed at the intersection with Edward Street.

-Dr. Roy’s Drive will be closed after the entrance to the Village Plaza.

-Shedden Road will be closed between Harbour Drive and Main Street.

– Goring Avenue will be closed between South Church Street and Louise Llewellyn Way.

-Memorial Avenue will be closed at the intersection with South Church Street

Sunday, 10 November – 9:00am to 1:00pm:

Governors Beach Turtle Release

– Motorists should exercise caution travelling northbound on West Bay Road in the vicinity of Governor’s Beach.

Sunday, 10 November – 5:00pm to 6:00am on Monday, 12 November:

Soaked Wet Fete

– Harbour Drive will be closed between Goring Avenue and Boilers Road.

Monday, 11 November – 6:00am to 4:00am on Tuesday, 13 November:

Culture Shop

– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Port Authority and Shedden Road.

-Albert Panton Street will be closed between the Margaritaville entrance and Cardinal Avenue.

Monday, 11 November – 6:00pm to 9:00pm:

Illumination Float Parade

– North Church Street will be closed at Mary Street.

-Edward Street will be closed.

-Fort Street will be closed between Edward Street and Fort Street.

-Dr. Roy’s Drive will be closed after the entrance to the Village Plaza.

-Shedden Road will be closed between Harbour Drive and Main Street.

– Goring Avenue will be closed between South Church Street and Louise Llewellyn Way.

-Memorial Avenue will be closed at the intersection with South Church Street

