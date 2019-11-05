Cayman: Road Closures for Pirates Week, 7-12 November

From RCIPS
The RCIPS is informing the public of the following road closures taking place this week in order to facilitate Pirates Week festivities:
Wednesday, 6 November – 7:00pm to 6:00am on Thursday, 7 November:
Set-up
– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Shedden Road and Fort Street (Port Authority staff will have access).
Thursday, 7 November – 7:00pm to 6:00am on Friday, 8 November:
Set-up
– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Port Authority and Shedden Road.
Friday, 8 November – 10:00am to 5:00am on Sunday, 10 November:
Set-up and Pirates Week Street Dance
– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Port Authority and Shedden Road (and will remain closed until 5:00am on Sunday, 10 November)
Friday, 8 November – 3:00pm to 5:00am on Sunday, 10 November:
Pirates Week 5K
– Warwick Drive will be closed at the intersection with Harbour Drive and Boilers Road will be closed at the intersection with Walkers Road.
– Goring Avenue will be closed.
Friday, 8 November – 6:00pm to 5:00am on Sunday, 10 November:
Pirates Week Street Dance
-Harbour Drive will be closed at Fort Street (and remains closed up to Shedden Road).
Saturday, 9 November – 8:00am to 5:00am on Sunday, 10 November:
Harbour Drive Festival Events
– Harbour Drive remains closed between Fort Street and Shedden Road &
-South Church Street will be closed between Boilers Road and Shedden Road.
-Shedden Road will be closed at the intersection of Elgin Avenue.
– Boilers Road will be closed between Walkers Road and South Church Street.
-Goring Avenue remains closed.
Saturday, 9 November – 2:00pm to 6:00pm:
Float Parade
– North Church Street will be closed at Mary Street.
-Edward Street will be closed.
-Fort Street will be closed at the intersection with Edward Street.
-Dr. Roy’s Drive will be closed after the entrance to the Village Plaza.
-Shedden Road will be closed between Harbour Drive and Main Street.
– Goring Avenue will be closed between South Church Street and Louise Llewellyn Way.
-Memorial Avenue will be closed at the intersection with South Church Street
Sunday, 10 November – 9:00am to 1:00pm:
Governors Beach Turtle Release
– Motorists should exercise caution travelling northbound on West Bay Road in the vicinity of Governor’s Beach.
Sunday, 10 November – 5:00pm to 6:00am on Monday, 12 November:
Soaked Wet Fete
– Harbour Drive will be closed between Goring Avenue and Boilers Road.
Monday, 11 November – 6:00am to 4:00am on Tuesday, 13 November:
Culture Shop
– Harbour Drive will be closed between the entrance to the Port Authority and Shedden Road.
-Albert Panton Street will be closed between the Margaritaville entrance and Cardinal Avenue.
Monday, 11 November – 6:00pm to 9:00pm:
Illumination Float Parade
– North Church Street will be closed at Mary Street.
-Edward Street will be closed.
-Fort Street will be closed between Edward Street and Fort Street.
-Dr. Roy’s Drive will be closed after the entrance to the Village Plaza.
-Shedden Road will be closed between Harbour Drive and Main Street.
– Goring Avenue will be closed between South Church Street and Louise Llewellyn Way.
-Memorial Avenue will be closed at the intersection with South Church Street
