Cayman: RCIPS Notice – Road closure & warning to motorists

Road Closure for Museum Event, 19 October

In order to facilitate a static function hosted by the National Museum on Saturday, 19 October, Goring Avenue will be closed between South Church Street and Louise Llewellyn Way, from 5:00AM to 11:59PM.

Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution During Silent Witness March, 18 October

The Business & Professional Women’s Club is hosting their annual Silent Witness March today, 18 October, beginning at 3:30PM. The march begins in front of the old Government Administration Building and will travel along Elgin Avenue, across Shedden Road onto Edward Street, past the Clock Tower and end at the Legislative Assembly Building. No roads will be closed, however, RCIPS officers will be on the route to provide traffic control, and motorists traveling in these areas this afternoon are advised to exercise caution.