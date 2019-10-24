October 24, 2019

Cayman: Road closure for company event, 26 October

October 24, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS

Goring Avenue will be closed between South Church Street and Louise Llewellyn Wayfrom 7:00AM until 11:00PM on Saturday, 26 October, in order to facilitate a company event.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iCommunity, iEnvironment, iLocal News, iTravel
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*