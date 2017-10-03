Cayman resident publishes book on occupational health and safety

Occupational Health & Safety: Practices, Policies and Procedures (Occupational Health and Safety) Paperback –2nd Edition 2014.

by Mr Edris Ocho (Author)

This book, Occupational Health and Safety, Practices , Policies and Procedures is an excellent resource for safety professionals, human resources personnel and for employees who work in any industrial environment.

The topics discussed have a variety of practical applications such as preventing workplace incidents, safe driving policy, hazards and risks assessment, management roles and responsibilities and processes for implementing an occupational health and safety strategy.

Also included in this book is a list of good information for persons who work in a non- industrial environment.

The author also highlights why it important to mitigate all risks associated with the recruitment process and what are the consequences if this part of the process is neglected.

The author also demonstrates the relationship between health and safety management and business continuity and the financial impact such matters can have on an organization economic stability.

Issues of regulatory matters, non-compliance and due diligence are all discussed to show how this can affect an organization’s corporate image and social responsibility. Additional information on permit to work systems, lock out/tag out procedure, personal protective equipment, exposure to chemicals, working at height and samples of polices and procedures are all included in this publication.

Any organization or person who wants to develop and implement an excellent health and safety culture in their workplace will find this book beneficial to their personal and organizational needs.

The book can be purchased online from Amazon.com and locally at Books& Books, Camana Bay.

Mr Ocho holds a Masters degree in Human Resource Management (MSc. HRM) and has over 20 years experience in the area of occupational health and safety.

In 2011 Mr Ocho wrote a Paper called “Implementing Bermuda OHS ACT and Regulations in BELCO” when he was Seni or Manager of Bermuda Electric Light Company, LTD and was delivered at the CARILEC SAFETY CONFERENCE 2011.

The Paper can be downloaded at: http://www.carilec.com/members2/uploads/OHS2011_Presentations/EOcho_ImplementingTheBermudaOHSActAndRegulations.pdf