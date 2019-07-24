Cayman: Red Sail Sports makes it fun to shop, play and save this summer

With the opening of Red’s Emporium in Camana Bay, locals can shop for every day resort and office wear at affordable prices, without having to leave Grand Cayman. Located on the waterfront at Camana Bay between Karoo and Pani, the 2300 square foot store is laid out with an open, welcoming design. Shoppers can browse through fashionable clothing for office and beach, and they’ll find a nice surprise on price tags with great prices.



“We wanted to open a store where someone could feel good in an outfit for work, the weekend, or brunch and not break the bank to get it,” said Retail Manager Jim Beisel.

Most island residents wait to hit the shopping centers in the US or the UK during a trip to stock up on the latest fashions with an eye on the bottom line. Beisel says they saw a niche that needed to be filled.

“According to current trends, people are looking for more affordable clothing in general,” he said. “Some of the retail giants in the States and UK are losing revenue,” he added. Red’s Emporium is the eighth store in the Red Sail Shops family.

Island residents can also take advantage of the Red Sail Sports Summer Playcation offer this summer which encourages families to explore the island together. Resident parents receive the local discount of 50% discount on diving and watersports, and kids (15 and under) can accompany them for free.

Along with all the motorized and non-motorized beach toys at several locations on the island, Red Sail Sports offers snorkel trips to the Sandbar and West Side shallow reefs aboard its catamarans. Families can also enjoy Grand Cayman’s beautiful sunsets on a sunset sail.



Since Grand Cayman is a top dive destination, Red Sail Sports is inviting local families to explore the beauty in their back yard, the island’s spectacular reefs and marine life. Sign up for a dive trip, or snorkel trip together. Non-divers can try diving with a Discover Scuba Resort Course.

Operations Manager Rod McDowall says summer time is perfect family time. ‘We hope that this offer will encourage and allow parents to spend some quality time with their children during the school holidays. They can spend family time enjoying Caymans wonderful outdoors and participate in activities together they may not have done before.”

For more information about Red’s Emporium or the Summer Playcation call 345-623-5965 or visit one of our locations.

