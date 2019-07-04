Cayman: RCIPS statement on West Bay land dispute, 3 July

From RCIPS

J C Lao

The RCIPS would like to make the following clarifying statement regarding its actions in the context of an ongoing land dispute in West Bay, which has gained media attention in recent days.

The RCIPS has sought and received consultative legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on this matter.The ODPP has confirmed that the decision of the Registrar of Lands in this matter is not enforceable by police absent a Court order and penal notice.



The RCIPS continues to urge the parties to seek remedies through the Court, and will continue to intervene only when necessary to ensure no breach of the peace unless other action is directed or authorized by the Court.

