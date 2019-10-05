Cayman: RCIPS seeks public assistance in locating wanted man, 4 October

UPDATE:

Further to the below press release:

The RCIPS is seeking the assistance of the public to locate wanted man Davian Thompson (picture attached).

The man is suspected of assaulting a woman known to him causing her grievous bodily harm. Mr. Thompson is said to be of dark complexion, medium built and approximately 5ft 9inches tall.

The RCIPS would also like to inform the public as well that it is an offence to assist any person to avoid being arrested by the police, knowing that the person has committed an offense, the punishment for which is imprisonment for up to 7 years.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Davian Thompson is encouraged to call DI Morrison at 916-1045 or call the Georg e Town Police Station at 949-4222

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Shortly before 11:00PM yesterday, 1 October, officers responded to a report of a serious assault that had occurred in the parking lot of a business on Shedden Road in the vicinity of Dr. Roys Drive, George Town. A woman was assaulted by a man known to her and received knife wounds to the head. The culprit then fled the location. The woman was transported by private vehicle to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

The matter is under police investigation.