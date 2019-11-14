From RCIPS Nov 14 2019

Ethan Ebanks, who went missing on Monday, 11 November, has been located and appears to be in good health. The RCIPS thanks the public for their assistance in this matter.

Ethan Ebanks

Yesterday, 13 November, police received a report of a teenaged juvenile who had been missing since Monday evening, 11 November, and are requesting public assistance in locating him. Ethan Ebanks, age 16 of George Town, was last seen at his home address off Crewe Road in George Town at about 7:00PM on Monday evening, and has not been located since.

He is of medium complexion, slim build and has black hair.

A picture of him is attached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.