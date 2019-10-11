Cayman: RCIPS issue Safety Advisory as a result of spike in DUI offenses

KERO California

From RCIPS

Since July 2019 police officers have made just over 70 citations for persons driving under the influence of alcohol, with the most recent figures showing that in the month of September alone, 27 citations were made for the offense.

Of the persons cited in the month of September, reports show that 8 of the intoxicated persons, who provided breath samples, blew over .200%, or more than double the legal limit of .100%. Of the total numbers of citations for the past 3 months, 23 were discovered as a result of a motor vehicle collision.

Superintendent Robert Graham in charge of Uniformed Operations stated “Despite our efforts in enforcement, education and high visibility patrols, we continue to see an alarming increase in the amount of persons driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. I am reminding motorists to be safe and do not drink and drive. Consider not just your own safety but the safety of other road users, pedestrians, including children, who may be affected by your actions. It is especially alarming for us to see so many persons driving with such high levels of intoxication, which makes being involved in a collision almost guaranteed.”

The RCIPS would like to encourage all motorists not to drink and drive, and instead to make alternative arrangements. Even if you are unable to secure someone you know as a designated driver, there are several alternative transportation methods available such as public transport and taxi systems.