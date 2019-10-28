October 28, 2019

Cayman: Public Health Department and MRCU offer tips to help fight dengue

October 27, 2019
Preventing dengue is as simple as preventing bites from the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The Public Health Department of the Cayman Islands and the Mosquito Research & Control Unit () suggests the public continue to follow these tips to protect themselves from dengue:

  • Get rid of standing water in containers around your residence
  • Try to avoid going outside at times of Aedes aegypti activity
  • Wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants when possible
  • Wear EPA-registered mosquito repellent
  • Make sure to keep doors/windows closed or screened when possible
  • Avoid areas with standing water. Especially at times of high mosquito activity like dawn and dusk

For more information visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/zika/prevention/prevent-mosquito-bites.html

