Cayman: Primary school football resumes following the mid-term break

CUC PFL/GPFL Weekly Review

Following the mid-term hiatus, the fifth round of games in the 2019 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) and the Girls’ Primary School Football League (GPFL) were played this past Saturday, November 2nd at venues across Grand Cayman.

With the strong ‘smell’ of impending rain in the air, Cayman Prep’s boys B teams and the girl’s Blue team navigated the Esterly Tibbetts Highway to the West Bay Town Hall Field in West Bay to face Sir John A. Cumber Primary in a Group A clash.

Searching for their first win of the season, Sir John A. Cumber’s Under 9 boys felt confident against the unbeaten visitors from Cayman Prep 9B and competed very well throughout the course of the game. Cayman Prep B had much of the play and were superior in the shots at goal category, testing the home goal keeper on a number of occasions.

Finally, the Prep boys got the break they wanted as captain Matthew Bonikowski found the back of the net in the 33rd minute to take all three points with a deserved 1-0 victory.

In the Girl’s Under 11 game, Cayman Prep Blue continued their winning ways with a 4-0 victory over the young ladies from Sir John A. Cumber Primary. It was an ‘Olivia’ day as Olivia Ridley opened the scoring in the 9th minute for the visitors while Olivia Thorpe added the final three goals in the 15th, 30th and 40th minutes to secure the win.

In the Boy’s Under 11 contest, Sir John A. Cumber’s undefeated senior team found the going tough against a smaller but very competitive Cayman Prep 11B outfit.

The smallest and without a doubt, most skilful player on the field, Xavi Tibbetts, opened the scoring for Sir John A. Cumber in the 5th minute as he was first to a loose ball that had rebounded off the Prep crossbar from an initial shot from his strike partner Dru Myles.

On the stroke of halftime, Xander Lee from Cayman Prep B pulled his team back into the game with a fine finish in the 26th minute to level the score at 1-1.

During the second half, both teams were very disciplined in defence so a majority of play occurred in the centre of the field as both sets of midfielders and forwards were searching for that one ‘defence-splitting pass’ that could settle the game.

With two minutes to go, Sir John A. Cumber’s Brian Ebanks finally secured the 2-1 win and the three points for his school as he found the corner of the Cayman Prep B net from a tight angle in the 50th minute.

In other CUC PFL Group A games, it was George Town Primary 2 vs. Cayman International 9White 1 (Under 9), George Town Primary 3 vs. Cayman International 11White 1 (Under 11), Savannah Primary 4 vs. Wesleyan Christian 0 (Under 11 – respect rule enforced) and St. Ignatius Catholic 4 vs. Truth For Youth 0 (Under 11 – respect rule enforced).

In CUC GPFL Group B games, it was NorthEast Schools 2 vs. Prospect Primary 0 (Under 9), NorthEast Schools 2 vs. Prospect Primary 6 (Under 11), Cayman International 9Blue 4 vs. Red Bay Primary 0 (Under 9 – respect rule enforced), Cayman International 11White 5 vs. Red Bay Primary 3 (Under 11), Triple C 0 vs. Cayman Prep 9A 4 (Under 9), Triple C 0 vs. Cayman Prep 11A 4 (Under 11 – respect rule enforced), Bodden Town Primary 0 vs. South Sound Schools 3 (Under 9) and Bodden Town Primary 1 vs. Cayman Brac 0 (Under 11).

In other CUC GPFL Under 11 games, it was Triple C 3 vs. Cayman Prep Red 0, Savannah Primary 4 vs. Prospect Primary 0, George Town Primary 0 vs. Cayman International School 4 and Bodden Town Primary 0 vs. St. Ignatius Catholic 2.

The CUC PFL and GPFL leagues continue this Saturday, November 9th with games at the Ronald Forbes Field, Dart Field, Annex Field, Prospect Primary and St. Ignatius Catholic School.

Photo Caption:

St. Ignatius Catholic (purple) defeated Bodden Town Primary 2-0 in the CUC Girls’ Under 11 league this past Saturday.