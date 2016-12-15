Cayman police search for second stolen Yamaha motorbike

From RCIPS

Just after 9PM on Tuesday, 13 December, a red Yamaha TBR motorcycle was parked just outside the Casa 43 Mexican Restaurant located in Canal Point, George Town. A few minutes later it was discovered missing by its owner.

A picture of a motorbike similar to the stolen motorbike is attached. It is red in colour, with the following license plate number: 165 441.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via ourConfidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.