December 15, 2016

Cayman police search for second stolen Yamaha motorbike

From RCIPS

Just after 9PM on Tuesday, 13 December, a red Yamaha TBR motorcycle was parked just outside the Casa 43 Mexican Restaurant located in Canal Point, George Town.  A few minutes later it was discovered missing by its owner.

A picture of a motorbike similar to the stolen motorbike is attached.  It is red in colour, with the following license plate number: 165 441.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.  Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via ourConfidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

