Cayman: Police helicopter conducts two medical evacuations in one day

From RCIPS

On Saturday, 20 July, the RCIPS Air Operations Unit conducted two medical evacuations from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman using the police helicopter.

Early on Saturday morning, the helicopter and crew deployed to medically evacuate a woman who was suffering possible heart failure and had been transported from Little Cayman to Cayman Brac by boat. The request had initially been made late Friday night, but the helicopter was unable to deploy due to inclement weather. Her condition had stabilized overnight, but she still required attention from cardiac specialists. The situation was reviewed early Saturday morning and the decision made to conduct the evacuation, which was completed by 8:15AM when she was transferred to EMS staff.

Later that day, a request was received for a medical evacuation of a man who had been involved in a single-vehicle collision on Cayman Brac, where he lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway, and was suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Because the earlier crew had been further deployed during the day on police tasks, a second helicopter crew was called in and deployed. They completed the evacuation by 6:15PM. The man remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.