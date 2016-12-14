Cayman police arrest theft suspect with help from members of the public and 9-1-1

From RCIPS Wed 14 Dec 2016 10:26 AM

On Monday, 12 December, around 4:15PM, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of a theft from a woman working at the Crescent Point Resort, who, during the call, was in pursuit of a man who had taken her phone from a table in a condo and run off. While she was following him, he dropped her phone and boarded a public bus near 7 Mile Shops. The woman retrieved her phone, and a passerby offered her a ride in order to follow the bus in his car. Both the victim and member of the public then tracked the public bus and provided the registration number of the bus to the 9-1-1 operator, who coordinated the information between them and police.

Officers intercepted the public bus in the vicinity of the Westin. They boarded the bus and arrested a man, age 36 of West Bay, on suspicion of burglary. He is currently in Police custody.

“Even though she had already retrieved her phone, the victim persevered, in a safe manner, to assist police in apprehending the suspect,” said Superintendent Robert Graham, Head of Uniform Operations, “I’d like to thank the victim and the member of the public for their extraordinary assistance to police, and the 9-1-1 Communications Centre for its assistance and coordination.”