Cayman: Pirates Week SOS – Sounds of Soca Weekend

Swanky Kitchen Band joins Pirates Week Music Lineup



[George Town, Grand Cayman – Tuesday, 29 October 2019] – Pirates Week is pleased to bring a great line up of local and international music to the Festival this year, including Cayman’s premier traditional ensemble; Swanky Kitchen Band.

You can catch the Swanky at the holiday Monday Culture Shop event from 4:00pm on the main stage- then follow Swanky around Grand Cayman as each District Heritage Day committee welcomes the band in celebration of traditional Caymanian musical stylings who will entertain local crowds with original songs, as well as a mix of Top 40 hits and Caymanian folk songs like “Munzie Boat”, “Conch Na Ga No Bone” and others.

“We are so pleased to have Swanky Kitchen Band on board not only for the Culture Shop on holiday Monday but also at the districts for the evening musical events,” said Pirates Week General Manager, Melanie McField.



“While it is important that each district organise and host their annual display of traditional art, food and artifacts; we believe showcasing traditional folk songs and Caymanian musical stylings is imperative to the story we tell of the way Caymanians lived and survived 100 years ago,” said Ms. McField.



The 2019 District Days will be held between 11:00am and 10:00pm from 12th and 16th November and are as follows:



Tuesday, 12th November – East End

Wednesday, 13th November – West Bay

Thursday, 14th November – North Side

Friday, 15th November – Bodden Town

Saturday, 16th November – George Town

Partygoers can also expect a variety of international and local soca acts to entertain at the street dances coined ‘Pirates Week SOS – Sounds of Soca Weekend’ pulling from the festivals 2019 ‘Shipwrecked’ theme.



International acts for the Pirates Week SOS Weekend beginning on Friday 8thNovember include Erphaan Alves, Alison Hinds, Destra Garcia and the Bakanal Band. SOS – Weekend tickets are on sale now at www.eventpro.ky .



With her headline debut in the Cayman Islands Nessa Preppy performs on Saturday 9th November – that street dance is FREE to the public.



Local acts, Erica Assai, Tha Dude Feev, Stuart Wilson, Mr. Notch, Deja Blue and Nickapella are also performing during the SOS – Sounds of Soca Weekend alongside more than a dozen local DJ’s.



To learn more, follow Pirates Week on Facebook or Instagram or log on towww.piratesweekfestival.com

EVENT SCHEDULE: