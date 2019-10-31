Cayman: Pirates Week Golf Tournament raises funds for Meals on Wheels

Photo Caption 1: Pirates Week General Manager, Melanie McField with Queensgate Team winners (L-r) Dr Gordon Smith, Dennis Hunter, Nitti Howe and Braden Howe

[George Town, Grand Cayman – October 29th, 2019] The annual Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic took place on Friday 26th October at the North Sound Golf Club with fifteen corporate teams enjoying a day on the green and helping raise funds for Meals on Wheels Cayman.

“North Sound Golf Club is proud to have hosted yet another terrific Pirate’s Week golf event. It continues to be a highly entertaining experience for all those who participate, and we look forward to many more great Pirate’s Week events in the future,” said Andrew Farrea, Head Golf Professional at North Sound Golf Club.

Photo Caption 2: Meals on Wheels Volunteer, Joanna Bateson with Pirate Wench Kate and Pirates Week Events Officer, Lori Whittaker

Team Queensgate led the tournament with a score of 50.6 with Team Grant Thornton following up in second place and a score of 51.9. After a scorecard playoff, Team CIBC shot to third place also with a score of 51.9.

“Funds raised will benefit Meals on Wheels Cayman Islands and goes toward providing hot meals for the elderly throughout Grand Cayman,” said Melanie McField, Pirates Week Festival General Manager.

“Meals on Wheels was delighted to be selected as the charity who benefitted from the Pirates Week Golf Classic last Friday. Each dollar raised will go towards our ‘Feed a Senior’ campaign, which has been set up to help end hunger for some of Cayman’s most vulnerable seniors,” commented Trina Savage, General Manager, Cayman Meals on Wheels.

Other contest winners:

Luke Armitage – Longest drive (male)

Nitti Howe– Longest drive (female)

Daniel Kirkconnell – Closest to the pin

The Pirates Week Charity Golf Classic was sponsored by Home Gas; Trac Automotive; Butterfield; CIBC First Caribbean; Broadhurst; Travers, Thorp, Alberga; Saxon; Kirk Freeport and R&H Restructuring and the Department of Financial.