Cayman: Pirates against plastic – beach clean up returns for second year

The Pirates Week Festival is proud to bring back its Pirates Against Plastic initiative in conjunction with Plastic Free Cayman (PFC) to once again parley with the Pirates for a beach clean-up.

Participants are being sought to assist PFC on Sunday 10th November in cleaning up the beach at Safehaven from 8:00am to 11:00am (parking available next to the North Sound Golf Club).

“We appreciate the Plastic Free Cayman team for supporting the Pirates Against Plastic initiative once again. Anyone of any age and any skill level can get involved and have fun alongside our local pirate characters in this clean-up effort,” said Melanie McField, Pirates Week General Manager

People wishing to assist in the clean-up are asked to bring gloves and a reusable water container. Some clean up tools will be supplied; ice water and snacks will be also be available.

“It’s been so inspiring to see the community come and help at beach cleans. I believe when people come and clean up, they get to see plastic pollution firsthand and then are much more motivated to make some simple changes to their lifestyle,” said Claire Hughes, Plastic Free Cayman founder.

“Pirates Against Plastic is an awesome way to help spread the message to our community that using single-use plastic is not ‘cool’. We are hoping to see many volunteers at the clean up on the 10th of November to help pick up some plastic,” she commented.

Learn more about the Pirates Against Plastic clean up by contacting Claire at [email protected] .



Pirates from near and far pick up trash during the inaugural Pirates Against Plastic beach clean-up 2018.

PJ Balls doing his part at Pirates Against Plastic Clean Up 2018

About Plastic Free Cayman

Plastic Free Cayman is a team of volunteers passionate about reducing single-use plastic in the Cayman Islands.



PFC aims to raise awareness to the growing issues surrounding plastic pollution and help others on their plastic-free journey.



PFC began as a grassroots movement in 2017 with monthly clean ups and was awarded their ‘Not for Profit Charitable Trust’ certificate in June 2018.



Find them online at www.plasticfreecayman.com

Pirates Week is Administered by the Tourism Attraction Board