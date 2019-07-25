Cayman: Pan American Games – Welcome Ceremony

From Jade Webster

We have finally made it to Peru and have officially been welcomed to the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.



afternoon we attended the Welcome Ceremony, a small service in the Athletes Village, where Team Cayman, along with the Bahamas, Brazil, Bolivia and St. Lucia watched their flag being raised, while national anthems were played in the background.



We were treated to a variety of traditional Peruvian dances, each representing a different aspect of their culture, including love, nature, agricultural work, hunting and war.