Cayman: Over 1000lbs of ganja seized from drifting vessel by JMU

From RCIPS

On Wednesday, 24 July, the RCIPS was alerted to a vessel adrift some miles off the coast of Grand Cayman. Officers from the Joint Marine Unit supported by the Air Operations Unit deployed to locate the vessel.

At about 4:30PM a vessel was located approximately 50 miles east of Grand Cayman and appeared to be drifting. Joint Marine Unit officers aboard the MV Mark Luke came alongside the vessel and observed what appeared to be a substantial amount of ganja in numerous packages on board.

Two males, both Jamaican nationals, ages 59 and 33, who were aboard the vessel were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, and the vessel and its contents were seized.

The packages are estimated to contain over 1000lbs of ganja with an estimated street value of up to $1Million KYD.

The men remain in custody as investigations continue.