Cayman: Opposition to attend 44th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference

Hon Arden McLean

Opposition Leader Hon. V. Arden Mclean J.P., MLA Mr. Christopher Saunders and MLA Mr. Kenneth Bryan will be attending the 44th annual conference of the Caribbean Americas and Atlantic region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, which begins on Monday July 15th, 2019.

The conference will be held in Trinidad this year, and will be conducted underthe theme, “Globalisation and Nationalism: Quo Vadis – Impacts on Commonwealth Parliaments”.

The annual conference normally attracts many political leaders from across the Commonwealth, and in addition to the usual agenda of CPA business, the attendees will be able to participate in several discussions related to this year’s theme.

Both Mr. Mclean and MLA Kenneth Bryan have been selected to give presentations at the conference and Mr. Mclean describes the conference as an important developmental opportunity for newer members.

Mr. Mclean will be making a presentation on the topic ‘Migrants and Refugees: Is there a need for a collective regional response?’ and Mr. Bryan will lead a discussion on, ‘Digital Disinformation: The Challenges to Parliaments and Democracy’.:

“I am very pleased that two members of the Opposition will be accompanying me to the conference, these conferences offer the opportunity to discuss regional issues with other members of parliament across the Commonwealth, as well as the opportunity to network and learn how other countries are dealing with the issues we face today. I have attended a number of these conferences in the past and the breadth of knowledge and experience one gains through attending is extremely valuable, especially to the newer members of Legislatures.”.

The conference will run for one week and will also provide attendees with the opportunity to support the 15th Regional Youth Parliament which is being attended by members of the Cayman Islands Youth Parliament, Reon Porter and Leah Robinson.