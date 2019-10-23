Cayman: Older Persons Month roundup

CAYMAN ISLANDS (GIS) – With more than 25 events – from an UN observance at a historic setting, gym classes, a movie outing, to spiritual services – October’s Older Persons Month observance, which ends this Saturday with the Older Persons Month Gala at Margaritaville had many highlights.

International Day of Older Persons Garden Party:

Attracting more than 300 guests, the inaugural event held at Pedro St. James was the International Day of Older Persons Garden Party. This year’s ambassadors were present Mrs. Beulah McField, Mr. John E. Ebanks, Mr. McFarlane Conolly and Mrs. Idalee Scott being recognised for their long and continuing track records of community service. Each received a plaque and had their bios read out.

Formalities completed, attendees enjoyed a buffet-style lunch and either watched or took part in the Garden Party activities like the cake walk, produce raffle, quadrille dancing, greasy pole, food tasting and a hat competition. Attendees also visited the Public Service Pensions Board and the Cayman Islands Hazard Management tents.

Panel Discussion:

The first of three radio opportunities, the Panel Discussion was broadcast live on Radio Cayman’s Talk Today show. The annual forum for seniors to discuss topics around the month’s theme attracted interesting and thought-provoking responses by seven panellists.

Hosted by the Department of Children and Family Services in Constitution Hall: John E. Ebanks, Beulah McField andMcFarlane Conolly, Captain Owen Farrington, Rennie Barnes, Lana Poldervaart (Council of Older Persons representative from the Brac) and Denniston Tibbetts (President of the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association) gave their opinions. Among questions asked were their personal views on positive ageing, some of the practical ways positive ageing can be practiced and encouraged; and their opinions on whether the Cayman Islands is moving towards an age-friendly society.

Gym Days:

A month-long campaign for seniors around positive ageing had to include a nod to health and exercise and the Friday Gym Days did not disappoint. Bliss Yoga hosted its first-ever Seniors Chair Yoga classes which were increased in size to accommodate demand.

The four popular sessions taught seniors a number of combination of breathing techniques, stretches and gentle poses to help keep their bodies aligned, supple and toned.

King’s Sports Centre and Body Alive Gym hosted a seniors’ class a piece which showed participants a variety of exercises suited to their fitness levels.

Circle of Love Fellowship Brunch:

A fixture on the annual Older Persons Month calendar, this year’s Circle of Love Fellowship Brunch proved its enduring popularity by having good attendance despite the rain. The event at Triple C School Hall which included a hearty brunch, live entertainment and many spot prizes was hosted by the Circle of Love Women’s Ministry which also works in partnership with the Department of Children and Family Services to stage its annual Chidl Month Breakfast.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac Island Tours:

Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman seniors took to da road for a sightseeing excursion. Travelling the highways and byways the coach trips sparked off plenty of conversation, singing and of course photo taking.

Big Stage:

The Harquail Theatre was the setting for the second ever variety show of Older Persons Month. The acts included comedy skits, folk dancing and singing, poetry recitals and musical interludes with the guitar. A rare opportunity for seniors to express their performance chops to a large audience, the evening event attracted a number of older persons who flew over from the Brac.

Old Time Cooking:

Cayman Brac seniors with assistance from the Public Works Department put on an old time cooking event at the Youth Development Centre last Friday. With tents and caboose and a sound system, attendees watched two cooking demos and enjoyed the outdoor-indoor social.

Special Church Service:

Premier and Minister of Community Affairs, Hon. Alden McLaughlin travelled over to the Brac for the Sister Islands church service at Crossroads United Baptist. In the company of his Ministry’s Chief Officer and the DCFS Deputy, the congregation which included Older Persons Month Ambassadors, shared fellowship and gave thanks for the blessings of old age.

NOTE:

For full stories and pictures/photo albums visit www.gov.ky and the Department of Children and Family Services Facebook page.