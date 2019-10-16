Cayman: Non-profit law change agent lands high-ranking ministry role

From Cayman Islands Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture & Lands

Wilbur Welcome is Newly Appointed Deputy Chief Officer in CIG

GRAND CAYMAN – Wilbur Welcome has been appointed to Deputy Chief Officer with the responsibility of Agriculture, Lands and Administration, within the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands (MEYSAL).

Deputy Chief Officer (Agriculture, Lands and Administration), Mr Wilbur Welcome.

With over seven years’ management experience under his belt in both the private and public sectors, Welcome holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting with a concentration in Finance from North Carolina State University and earned his MBA at Campbell University. He is an alumnus of the Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cayman programme and is a 2018 Young Cayman Leadership Awards finalist.

Overseeing two governmental departments, policy analysts, and specialists, Welcome will directly report to Cetonya Cacho, Chief Officer to the Honourable Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Minister for MEYSAL. He serves alongside two other Deputy Chief Officers, all of whom lead up the five subject area responsibilities of the considerably appointed ministry.

“We are delighted that Mr Welcome has joined our Ministry,” said Chief Officer Ms Cetonya Cacho. “During his recruitment, Mr Welcome demonstrated his competency and ability to develop and implement a range of policies and strategies and displayed a sound understanding of the role and the responsibilities that come with it. He has good knowledge with the development of legislation and has the ability to be public-facing, given his previous experience with public speaking as well as representing Cayman internationally. In addition, his appreciation and familiarity with local agricultural practice and priorities also helped. All of which made him stand out amongst other applicants, ultimately making him a great fit for the role,” Ms Cacho opined.

The former Senior Policy Analyst is an expert in financial services, policymaking, legislation development and implementation. He is highly adept in the business of government institutions and has regularly provided policy advice in response to a range of global financial service issues and regulatory matters. Most notably, he is responsible for developing, implementing and leading the charge for the recently implemented Non-Profit Organisations Law, 2016 (the Law), which is part of the Cayman Islands implementation of Financial Action Task Force recommendations to facilitate the investigation and enforcement of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing.

“It comes as no surprise to learn of the appointment of Mr Wilbur Welcome as Deputy Chief Officer of the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands.

He is a very dedicated Civil Servant who continues to serve with purpose and professionalism.

I can attest to the dedication and passion with which he assisted with the Non- Profit Organisation Law. Mr Welcome working with others was very instrumental in coordinating the necessary consultation with numerous interest groups, including Attorneys, Trust Practitioners, Charitable Organisations and the crafting of instructions to the drafters of the legislation. His assistance with this initiative was invaluable.” noted the Honourable Attorney General, Mr Samuel Bulgin.

Noticeably the youngest member of MEYSAL’s Deputy Chief Officer trifecta, a team of seasoned civil servants, Wilbur Welcome’s personal and professional accomplishments surpasses his year’s respectively. Welcome cites being humbled by the opportunity to serve side-by-side with and lead accomplished professionals. He is no novice; however, he is enthusiastic about the wealth of knowledge available to him courtesy of his fellow colleagues.

“I’m elated to begin in this new post where I can continue to effect change that will positively impact the lives of residents that interact with the Cayman Islands Government and specifically the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands. I look forward to the hard work that is to come to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the important sectors under my remit. In the words of Theodore Roosevelt, ‘far and away, the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.’

Originally from Bodden Town, Welcome resides in East End, where he is an active member of the William Pouchie Memorial United Church, serving as choir member, elder, treasurer, Sunday school superintendent, and the co-founder and programme coordinator of the Anchors Christian Boys Club. In addition, Welcome played football at the national level. During his free time, Mr Welcome enjoys farming, fishing, travelling, sports, art, and reading history.

