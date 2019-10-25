Cayman: Neighbourhood Watch launched in Belford Estates

From RCIPS

Community police officers in Bodden Town joined with residents of Belford Estates to launch a new neighbourhood watch this past Sunday, 20 October.

Bodden Town CPD officers PC Garcia and AC Pascal gave a presentation to the residents, who reaffirmed their commitment and willingness to report suspicious activity and crime to the police, in order help ensure peace and tranquility in their community. The presenters were supported by fellow officer, PC Matthews.

Minister Dwayne Seymour, MLA for Bodden Town East, was also in attendance, and encouraged the residents to continue to work closely with the police. He spoke of the benefits a neighbourhood watch can have in helping to create a safe community and ensure the security of residents, their homes, and possessions.

This new watch now marks the 19th neighbourhood watch program to be active in the Bodden Town district. CPD officers say they plan to launch a 20th neighbourhood watch before year’s end.

