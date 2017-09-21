Cayman National Sprint Meet

The Cayman National Fall Sprint Meet plans to open the 2017-2018 competitive age group season

with a splash. Stingray Swim Club of Grand Cayman is staging the event at the Lions Aquatic Centre on September 23.

Swimmers from Stingray Swim Club, Seven Mile Swimmers and Special Olympics Cayman Islands will compete in a number of sprint distance events and relays.

“Cayman National is a wonderful supporter of swimming,” said Stingray club president Kathy Jackson. “The Cayman National meet is going to be fast and exciting and we invite everyone to come to the Lions Pool to support all our young swimmers.”

The next event on the Stingray Swim Club Calendar is the Mike Lockwood Memorial Pirates Week Meet, November 16-19, which offers a full array of events — sprint, middle and long distances.