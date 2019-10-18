Cayman National sponsors the Parade of Lights

In recognition of Cayman National’s 45th Anniversary this year, a new hallmark event has been adopted and will uphold the tradition of ushering in the Holiday season. It is with great pleasure to announce that Cayman National has signed on as the title sponsor of the Parade of Lights in partnership with Hurley’s Production Ltd. now renamed the ‘Cayman National Parade of Lights’. “We are proud to have Cayman National on board the Parade of Lights event, the Hurley’s team has worked tirelessly for 3 years to grow the event into the iconic community staple it is today and we are proud to have a strong institution like Cayman National to further build on the Parade of Lights success,” said Randy Merren, Hurley’s Production Managing Director.



The Parade of Lights is a magical twilight boat procession which has become a highly anticipated event for all. In commenting on the significance of the event, Mrs. Shari Welcome, Cayman National’s Marketing and Communications Managers said, “The Parade of Lights event sets the tone for Christmas and with over 5,000 attendees, it was fitting for Cayman National to become a part of this notable community event that maintains the same caring community atmosphere of our former Home for Christmas event. As done in the past at the former Home for Christmas event the Cayman National Parade of Lights will serve as the unveiling event of the Cayman National 2020 Calendar which has become a collector’s item for many local and overseas customers.”



In closing Ms. Janet Hislop, Cayman National Bank President concluded, “We are truly pleased to take on ownership of the Parade of Lights event which is a true family affair. Each year the event grows in popularity boasting a host of activities, from the boat parade to the breathtaking fireworks display, and Santa Claus too. The partnership was a natural fit and complements our presence as the first retail bank in Camana Bay. The ‘icing on the cake’ is that we wanted something to mark the importance of our 45 years of growth with Cayman and what better way than to celebrate with the entire community.”



Cayman National Parade of Lights will be held on Saturday 7th December, 2019 at Camana Bay from 6:00 pm to 8:30pm. The event is free to all, so bring the whole family and enjoy a Christmas market, live entertainment, watch the boats adorned with thousands of twinkling lights parade through the Camana Bay Harbour culminating with a spectacular fireworks display. There will also be a special visit from Santa. Boat registrations are now underway, if you are interested visit: http://www.z99.ky/blogs/whats- going- on/post/cayman- national- parade- of- lights- boat- registration/ for more information or email [email protected] .



About Cayman National



Established in 1974, Cayman National Corporation Ltd. is the largest financial services company based in the Cayman Islands, providing banking, trust and company management, fund administration, and wealth management services to clients locally and around the world, from the Cayman Islands and the Isle of Man, with a representative offices in Dubai. Cayman National is publicly traded on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange.



Cayman National is part of the Republic Group. Established in the Caribbean in 1837 as the Colonial Bank and becoming Barclays Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, the Republic Group is today one of the region’s largest and most successful financial institutions. Now a global player with assets in excess of US$9.4 billion and equity of US$1.4 billion, the Republic Group has more than 117 branches and 5,574 staff across the Caribbean and Ghana.



Cayman National comprises: Cayman National Bank Ltd., Cayman National Fund Services Ltd., Cayman National Securities Ltd., Cayman National Trust Co. Ltd., Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Limited and Cayman National Trust Company (Isle of Man) Limited, and Cayman National (Dubai) Ltd.