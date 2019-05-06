May 6, 2019

Cayman National Cultural Foundation wants your support

May 6, 2019
Show your support for CNCF in the CharityDrive!

Show your support for CNCF tomorrow as part of the 2019 Island Heritage Charity Drive!
Here’s how you can help:

  • Drive by the Island Heritage roundabout between 7 am and 7 pm

During CharityDrive, Island Heritage will donate CI$1 for every one of the above actions taken.

A bonus CI$5,000 will go to the charity with the most social media support so like, share, tweet, tag and give us a honk as you drive around the Island Heritage roundabout.


