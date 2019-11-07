Cayman: National Community Enhancement Project Winter 2019

CAYMAN ISLANDS (GIS) – The final National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Project for 2019 will run for three weeks starting on Monday, 25 November 2019.

“I look forward to my Ministry once again delivering the NiCE programme to help build stronger communities and support the most vulnerable, in keeping with the Government’s broad policy outcomes,” said Minister for Commerce, Planning & Infrastructure, Hon. Joey Hew.

“The project will also ensure that Caymanians benefit from a healthy environment,” he added.

The Ministry, which ran this year’s NiCE Summer Project, will partner with the Public Works Department (PWD), the National Roads Authority (NRA) and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) to deliver the programme. Finishing on Friday, 13 December, the project will also help beautify the island ahead of the festive season, as well as providing upskilling opportunities and wages for those who qualify.

Registration for the 15-day project will be held at the Lions Centre on Wednesday, 13 November, at 9 a.m. Late-comers will not be allowed to register. The session will also include orientation by partner agencies, involving basic health and safety, work skills and conduct training, before ending at 12 noon. Open to unemployed Caymanians and spouses of Caymanians (18 years old and over), strict vetting will take place to ensure that only those who qualify register, organisers confirm. NiCE workers will work up to three weeks, Mondays to Fridays (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

As well as organising the day-to-day supervision of work duties throughout the three-week project, CPI staff will co-ordinate the logistics. The Ministry will work closely with Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) to ensure that those able to take up full-time work opportunities after the programme are given every assistance.

The bi-annual initiative, as well as tackling repairs and maintenance, will again be clearing sargassum, if needed. NiCE workers will also be beautifying cemeteries, parks, beaches, beach access and roadside verges.

NiCE application forms are now available at district libraries in Grand Cayman, and MLA Offices, as well as the Government Administration Building’s reception area in George Town.