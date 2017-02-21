Cayman National Bank supports Cayman Islands carnival

Cayman National Bank (CNB) has signed on as the official sponsor of the “Blocko with Pan Beat Competition” taking place on Saturday April 29, 2017 during Cayman Carnival’s Junior Batabano.

“As the local community Bank, Cayman National is proud to celebrate our culture and showcase the beauty of our island and talent of our people through Batabano. Culture is one of the five pillars our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program focuses on and we believe this vibrant Batabano tradition which brings together not just the Caymanian culture but those cultures present on our island is a great way to celebrate this area we have a vested interest in,” said Christy Whittaker, CNB Executive Assistant and Assistant Manager, Bank Marketing. “This year we have chosen to specifically sponsor the Blocko with Pan Beat Competition. As long time supporters of steel band competitions and the youth this event is perfectly aligned with our CSR strategy and we are excited to be a part of a lively cultural event that will no doubt show off the incredible talent of our community”.

Cayman Carnival Batabano Chairperson, Donna Myrie-Stephen, said: “The Batabano Committee is excited to welcome Cayman National Bank as one of the many local businesses that have supported the national carnival each year since its inception in 1983 by Rotary. We applaud CNB for their commitment to culture in the Cayman Islands, particularly youth steel pan competitions like Batabano’s Blocko Pan Beat Competition.”

Introduced in 2002, Junior Batabano’s objective is to provide a family-friendly environment for Cayman’s youth to enjoy the spirit of carnival in their own parade through George Town, on their own weekend prior to the adult parade. The parade starts and ends at the old Glass House in town, where the junior masqueraders cross the stage following their parade, and perform choreographed dances to the delight of judges, friends, and family. The parade is followed by family fun day activities and entertainment on the grounds of the old Glass House.

For details on other sponsorship opportunities to support Junior Batabano, email caymancarnivalbatabano@gmail.com. For details on Cayman Carnival Batabano and 2017 events visit www.caymancarnivalbatabano.com