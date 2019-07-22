Cayman: Ministry of CPI announces appointment of Communications Manager

Alethia Lambert

From The Cayman Islands Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure.

The Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure announces the appointment of Alethia Lambert as Communications and Public Affairs Manager, effective July 2, 2019.

In her new role, Ms. Lambert will be responsible for developing and managing the communications initiatives within the Ministry and assisting its relevant departments and authorities to publicise programmes and activities through traditional and new media.

Ms. Lambert has over twelve years of experience in communications with emphasis on corporate communication, public relations, media relations, social media management and stakeholder engagement. Over the last decade, she has worked in communications for a number of regional and international entities including the United Nations Development Programme Jamaica Office, United States Embassy Kingston Office, Jamaica’s National Irrigation Commission, HEART Trust National Training Agency, and the Jamaica Information Service.

She is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, Mona campus, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literatures in English and Baruch College, City University of New York with a Master of Arts in Corporate Communication. In addition, she has completed studies in law at the University of London and the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica and is a qualified Attorney-at-Law called to the Jamaican Bar in 2011.

Ms. Lambert, who has a strong interest in education and training, has taught courses in public relations, social media management and law at several tertiary level institutions including the University of Technology and University College of the Commonwealth Caribbean in Jamaica.

Hon. Joey Hew, Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure said he was pleased to have Ms. Lambert on-board. “The ministry is making every effort to improve the flow of information between its agencies and various internal and external stakeholders. We want to facilitate participation, increase service delivery and build accountability and trust. Ms. Lambert brings enthusiasm and solid expertise in the area of communications and we feel confident she will add value to our team.”

Ms. Lambert said she looks forward “to promoting the programmes and initiatives of the Ministry in a timely manner so the public will be armed with accurate information to make informed decisions”.

A published author, she sits on the Board of Visitors for the Saint Andrew Hostel in Jamaica and is a member of the Jamaican Bar Association.

