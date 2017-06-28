Cayman Maritime Service park expands into aviation

By Matt Taylor From Corporate Jet Investor

The Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) Cayman Maritime Services Park will be expanded so that aviation service providers can operate in the special economic zone.

The Park will now be known as the Cayman Maritime and Aviation Services Park (CMASP).

The special economic zone consists of six business parks, with each park modelled around a growth industry with proven economics and a sustainable market demand. Each park compliments each other, to create a dynamic and innovative environment.

The CMASP will include aircraft owners and brokers, technology companies, start-ups engaged in innovative aviation research and development, aircraft manufacturing and repair businesses, management consultancy firms and head offices for firms within aviation.

“This is a very positive development for the Cayman Islands, as it presents the opportunity for multi-faceted international aviation industries to be established here.” said Richard Smith, director general of Civil Aviation.

“It is envisioned that the aviation park will host a dynamic international community of maritime and aviation services businesses, including aircraft owners and brokers, aviation industry financiers, technology companies and start‐ups engaged in innovative aviation research and development. Additionally, it also presents a basis for operators of Cayman Islands registered aircraft to establish their principle place of business within the jurisdiction to obtain an Air Operator Certificate for offshore commercial air transport.”

For more on this story go to: https://corporatejetinvestor.com/articles/cayman-maritime-service-park-expands-to-include-aviation-services-782/