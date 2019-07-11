Cayman: Maples Group mentors award-winning High School students in Young Entrepreneur Programme

George Town, Grand Cayman | Twelve Maples Group employees volunteered as business mentors to local high school students in the 2018 / 2019 Junior Achievement programme.

During the 18 week programme, local high school students formed small businesses, created and produced their own products with the assistance of corporate volunteers who act as business mentors and advisors. The students elect a president and vice president and form a board of directors.

CayHome Creations was one of the companies formed under the guidance of Maples Group volunteers. They proudly collected four awards at the 2018 / 2019 Junior Achievement awards ceremony held at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort. For their products, CayHome Creations developed holiday wreaths and a variety of cooking herbs in hand decorated planter jars which were sold at various venues, including Red Sky at Night and the annual Agriculture Show.

CayHome Creations won the following awards:

President of the Year (Ciara Bradley)

Most Promising Female Achiever (Danielle Bryan)

1st Runner-up Vice President of Finance (Hannah Welcome)

1st Runner-up Vice President of Marketing (Tadeu Gollnick)

“The Junior Achievement programme provides a fun opportunity for students to experience running a small business and learn practical business concepts, such as marketing, budgeting and collegiality,” commented Ashley Watler, of the Maples Group and an advisor for CayHome Creations. “The Maples Group would like to congratulate all Junior Achievement participants in this year’s programme and commend CayHome Creations and the individual award recipients on their recognition at the Junior Achievement Awards evening.”

Since 1991, Junior Achievement Cayman Islands has been empowering young people to own their economic success. They are part of the world’s largest not-for-profit educational organisation offering in-school and after-school practical business programmes. JA programmes inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy through educational programmes focused on business, economics and free enterprise.

