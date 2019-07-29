Cayman: Maples Group maintains leading position in Chambers High Net Worth

The Maples Group is pleased to announce that it has once again been recognised in the latest edition of the Chambers High Net Worth Guide. Renowned as a ‘leading firm’, the Maples Group’s law firm was the only law firm within this year’s guide to achieve a Band One ranking at both a firm and individual level.

These accolades are a continued testament to the Group’s strength and expertise in the private wealth and international trusts industry with sources describing the firm as ‘top of the market’ and ‘a top-tier firm in the offshore world.’

In addition to the law firm’s Band One ranking, partners Morven McMillan and Ray Davern and associate Maxine Bodden maintained their top rankings this year.

Morven McMillan, partner and head of the Trusts & Private Client team in the Cayman Islands, was ranked as a Leading Individual within Band One. Interviewees described her as ‘the number one expert for Cayman work’ and noted her ‘easy manner, her attention to detail, her acute awareness of the file are her best attributes.’

London-based partner Ray Davern was once again recognised as a Foreign Expert Based Abroad and was praised as ‘Absolutely superb and has the knack for bringing all his academic knowledge and understanding onto practical legal matters and identifies exactly what clients need. He has a unique combination of detailed technical knowledge while also being very pragmatic.’ A fellow practitioner stated he is a ‘very bright trust lawyer.’

Ranked under the category of Associate to Watch, Maxine Bodden was commended by her peers, ‘she is very smart, very personable and knows both the Cayman market and the Cayman legal system from back to front.’ An interviewee acknowledged her as ‘a go-to person of succession and estate matters. She knows succession law backwards. She is the first person I’d recommend on island on the estates side.’

Chambers High Net Worth ranks the top lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. The guide covers private wealth management work and related specialism in key jurisdictions around the world, featuring in-depth editorial about the leading professional advisers to wealthy individuals and families in each market.

