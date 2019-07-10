Cayman: Man dies after having a medical emergency in George Town

From RCIPS

Just after 2:30PM Tues 9 July, police and other emergency services responded to the Fish Market on North Church Street, George Town where it was reported that a man appeared to be having a medical emergency, which caused him to fall and hit his head.

EMS and the CIFS attended the location as well and began administering first aid. The 63-year-old- man residing in George Town was then transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The matter is currently being investigated by the police.