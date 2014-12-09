December 22, 2016

Cayman Male Voice Choir sings in the Christmas Season

December 9, 2014
IMG_2534The Cayman Male Voice Choir were in good voice when they set the Christmas season off last Sunday night at Elmslie Memorial United Church with their “A Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long”.

And sing-a-long the almost full church did although their were some solo numbers, too.

told the story of Christmas with his narration interspersed with well known carols that included;

The First Noel

IMG_2537Angels From the Realms of Glory

Angels We Have heard On High

We Three Kings

Mary Did You Know

The Beautiful Hills of Judea

Joy to the World.

Soloists were , and McDorn Frederick and McLeary Frederick performed a harmonica duet.

IMG_2542I must not forget that Kenneth Melville also carried out his popular and unusual playing of a saw!

It was a lovely evening and much enjoyed.

The Choir Director was Ernest Bodden, accompanying the choir were pianist, Marjane Ebanks-Fellows, and organist, Denver Bloomfield.

 

 

 

IMG_2553IMG_2552IMG_2548IMG_2556IMG_2555IMG_2546IMG_2547

 

 

 

 

  1. Kenneth Oliver Wood Jr. says:
    December 7, 2016 at 2:35 pm

    I am in love with Denver Bloomfield the organist.

