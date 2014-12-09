Cayman Male Voice Choir sings in the Christmas Season

The Cayman Male Voice Choir were in good voice when they set the Christmas season off last Sunday night at Elmslie Memorial United Church with their “A Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long”.

And sing-a-long the almost full church did although their were some solo numbers, too.

Kenneth Melville told the story of Christmas with his narration interspersed with well known carols that included;

Silent Night

The First Noel

Angels From the Realms of Glory

Angels We Have heard On High

We Three Kings

Mary Did You Know

The Beautiful Hills of Judea

Joy to the World.

Soloists were Coulsdon Melville, Rudy Myles and McDorn Frederick and McLeary Frederick performed a harmonica duet.

I must not forget that Kenneth Melville also carried out his popular and unusual playing of a saw!

It was a lovely evening and much enjoyed.

The Choir Director was Ernest Bodden, accompanying the choir were pianist, Marjane Ebanks-Fellows, and organist, Denver Bloomfield.