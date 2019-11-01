Cayman: Leisa’s passion for ministry’s success leads to EOM

Leisa Welcome from the Ministry of Community Affairs (MCA) is the Cayman Islands Government Employee of the Month (EOM) for September.

Ms Welcome, a Personal Assistant and Officer Manager, captured the award for Delivering an Outstanding Customer Experience, making it the second consecutive month that an MCA staff member snapped up the coveted EOM Award.

Ms Welcome is known for having taken on many roles within the Ministry without complaint, and being very passionate about her work and the success of the Ministry. The nature of her work requires her to continuously prioritise and dynamically adjust her work schedule daily, which often proves to be very stressful. However, even on the most hectic days, she remains calm, soft spoken, polite, organised and helpful.

Ms Welcome is often required to work with some of the most vulnerable persons in our community. She is known for working exceptionally long hours to ensure that the needs of those persons are met with great care and concern.

The Deputy Governor, when presenting the award to Ms Welcome, stated:

“You take great pride in being the first face and voice of the Ministry when it comes to dealing with seamen/ex-servicemen who have been the backbone of our Islands for many years. You readily give your time and patience to these clients, and go out of your way to explain and outline the criteria to qualify for benefits.

“Additionally, you often meet these clients on the ground floor of the GAB rather than requiring them to come upstairs. While this can be time consuming, you perform your duties with a smile and genuine care for your clients.”

Chief Officer Teresa Echenique heaped kudos on the EOM by also acknowledging Ms Welcome’s passion and her dedication to go above and beyond her duties to ensure the betterment of the Government and the country.

“The mission of the Ministry of Community Affairs is to ‘Empower People and Enhance Lives’, which is linked to the strategic broad outcome #6 – Stronger Communities and Support for the Most Vulnerable. Ms Welcome enhances this service through her work within the Ministry,” the Chief Officer said.